Family is given a new home following the Lee County March 3rd tornado

Opelika, Alabama (WRBL) Eleven families in Lee County are receiving an unforgettable gift from volunteers.

Homes were built, mending the hearts to those in need following the events after the March 3rd tornado. The Robertson’s were among one those families to call their new place home.

“Thank you is not enough, people came from 29 different states and a couple of other countries, not only our house but other people’s homes,” said Ben Robertson, Homeowner.

The three bedroom and two bathroom home brought smiles and tears of joy to the family and volunteers.

“It’s not easy work especially out in this heat, it’s hard work and I just appreciate everyone,” said Megan Robertson, Homeowner.

Seven months have gone by and the pain still troubles this family. When the tornado hit, there was only one thing that was on Ben’s mind.

“I didn’t ask about anything else that we had the only thing was Megan and Eli that was the only people I was worried about. Were all still alive, that was the most important thing,” said Robertson.

Reliving those moments was a challenge the family had to face, but after the storm, it brought his family and strangers together to fix what was once broken.

“This is the best therapy and just meeting a lot of people. For me it has been a long road but we’re progressing every day and were going to get there we see the light and it’s getting better every day,” said Robertson.