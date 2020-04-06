Family makes a small gesture congratulating Class of 2020 amid COVID-19

Marion County, Georgia (WRBL) A woman in Marion County is congratulating all high school seniors in a creative way as the nation continues to grapple with COVID-19.

Located on Johnson Cemetery Road, a wooden sign is painted on the front lawn congratulating the Class of 2020.

Residents in the area noticed the small gesture, which led to some folks taking pictures with the sign.

Drivers are also honking horns showing their appreciation. One Senior says it’s a sweet gesture since she learned she wasn’t going to have a typical graduation.

“This sign represents all of the hard work and effort we have put in even though our school had just gotten canceled,” says Kayla Atcheson.

“We’re all in this together as a community and any way we could spotlight different individuals in the community that was our goal,” says Michelle Atcheson.

Atcheson says it was a family project that only took a day to complete.