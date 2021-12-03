Family needs help finding lost Golden after Eufaula, Alabama crash

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Morris family is hoping you can help them locate a precious family member after a crash in Eufaula, Alabama.

Addie

“My family was driving through Eufaula today (Thursday) and was in a bad car accident. Afterwards they could not find their Golden named Addie. I’m trying to find out any information,” said Matt Morris.

The crash happened Eufaula at the corner of Cutchin Drive and Hwy 431 in Eufaula, Alabama. The dog’s name is Addie but has tag on for Winnie.

Please contact Matt Morris (850) 832-2514.

The dog belongs to his sister and bother in law, who are in Columbus, Georgia in the hospital.