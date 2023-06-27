LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) The family of 58-year-old Lucius Gibbs traveled from South Carolina to meet with Lee County Sheriff’s investigators on Tuesday. Their purpose was to request transparency regarding the circumstances leading to Gibbs’ death.

Jeannette Gibbs, his wife of 36 years, spoke about her late husband, stating, “He had a big heart. He loved his family, he loved his children, and he loved me, and I just miss him.”

Dr. Candace Brewer, representing the Racial Justice Network, expressed their intentions without assigning blame, stating, “We are not here to point fingers at anyone; we just want whatever happened to be disclosed in a timely fashion. Body cam videos, dash cam videos, 911 calls, incident reports, autopsy.”

Marvin Pendarvis, a South Carolina State Representative and member of the legal team for the Racial Justice Network, echoed the call for transparency, emphasizing, “And we are asking the sheriff’s office if they believe their officers were in the right and should be exonerated of any wrongdoing – then release the video.”

LCSO released this statement the day after the shooting

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on June 9 deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a possible intoxicated driver swerving across Highway 280, which resulted in the vehicle crashing into a ditch. The deputies stated when Gibbs was backing up out of the ditch, a shot was fired at deputies from inside the vehicle, prompting both deputies to return fire. Gibbs was killed in the exchange. Authorities say they discovered a handgun in his hand and a semi-automatic shotgun on the seat next to him.

Sheriff Jay Jones released a statement expressing condolences to the Gibbs family and explaining the limited information provided to them due to an ongoing independent investigation.

“We met with Mr. Gibb’s family earlier today. We extended our sympathy to them on the loss of their loved one. They are understandably seeking information regarding the encounter between Lee County Sheriff’s deputies and Mr. Gibbs on the evening of June 9, 2023. The family was provided with what information we could share which is limited due to the independent, ongoing nature of the investigation being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation Division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Once completed, the SBI will submit their findings to the Lee County District Attorney for consideration by a grand jury,” said Sheriff Jones.

Sheriff Jones says the videos will not be made available to the public at this time. That could change when ALEA wraps up their investigation. The Gibbs family respectfully says they won’t stop until they see the truth for themselves.