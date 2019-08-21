Family says missing Tennessee woman has ties to east Alabama

JACKSON COUNTY, Tn. (WRBL) – Tennessee investigators are searching for a missing woman; her family says she has ties to the east Alabama area.

53-year-old Tracey Barnes was last seen on Sunday morning, August 11th near her home in the Haydenburg Road area in Jackson County, Tennessee.

Her family tells News 3 Barnes has ties to the Opelika, Alabama area.

Barnes is a 53-year-old white female, 5’3, 115 lbs., brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on where Barnes is, please call Jackson County at 931-268-0180.