Family still wants answers after three month Luckie St death investigation

A family is waiting for answers to a 70-year-old woman’s death investigation on Luckie Street on June 30.

Chongcha Dyer was found dead on her property three months ago, but Columbus detectives still have no new information on the case.

Dyer’s son says he felt shock and panic when he found out about his mother’s death. Everyday he thinks about her and wants nothing but answers.

Columbus Homicide Major J.D. Hawk says they are still investigating the murder.

Because of how guarded his mother was.. Dill believes the killer was someone she knew.