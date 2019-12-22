Family worried sick as Birmingham Police search for missing Trussville woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WRBL) – Birmingham police need your help locating a missing woman last seen Friday night, December 20th around 10:45.

Investigators say 29-year-old Paighton Lane Houston from Trussville was at the Tin Roof in Birmingham, Alabama in the 2700 block of 7th Avenue south on Friday.

Police say Houston left the location around 10:45 p.m with two heavy set black males and appears to have left willingly.

In a Facebook post, Paighton’s family expressed their fear she may be in trouble.

“Birmingham, Al. Last seen Friday Dec.20 @ 10:45 pm. WE NEED PRAYERS!We still have not heard anything! We are worried sick. After leaving Tin Roof with two men, the last text she sent was that she didn’t know who she was with and felt she could be in trouble. She has not used her bank account in over 24 hrs and her phone is going to voicemail. The police are investigating so if anyone sees or hears anything notify us or the Birmingham, Al. police department. These pictures all have been taken recently…the last few weeks. She has curly hair but does wear it straight also. Last seen Friday night around 10:45,” said the post.

Paighton is five feet two and weighs 123 lbs. She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a coral-colored tee-shirt and blue Converse shoes.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Birmingham Police at 205-297-8413, 911 or Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.