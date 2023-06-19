Pop singer Bebe Rexha is left recovering from a black eye and other facial injuries after a concert attendee threw a cell phone at her during her Sunday night concert in NYC.

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, the concertgoer can be seen throwing his cellphone at Rexha, leaving Rexha to fall to her knees in pain with crew members rushing to her aid.

Information from the NYPD reveals that 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna from Manalapan, New Jersey has been arrested and charged for intentionally assaulting Rexha on stage.

The 33-year-old singer was rushed to a nearby hospital to be checked out after the incident where she was treated for injuries to her upper left cheek and right the eye.

This morning, Rexha posted an image on Instagram saying “I’m good” and showing the injuries to her face.

Rexha is scheduled to perform at the Filmore in Philadelphia as the latest stop on her “Best F*n Night of My Life” tour.