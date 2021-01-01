Farewell 2020, bring in the new year as community leaders share their hopes and wishes for 2021

As we bid 2020 a farewell, everyone is looking to 2021 and what it will hold.

WRBL News 3’s Chuck Williams has talked to a number of community political, business and civic leaders about their hopes and wishes for the new year.

As you would expect, they want to see the COVID-19 virus contained and controlled. But they also want the community to build on lessons learned in the most trying of years.

Here’s there thoughts:

Skip Henderson/Columbus mayor — “My biggest hope is that we come together. We have been divided. There are people who have labeled people as Republicans, labeled people as Democrat, as white and as black. We have lost sight of the fact that there are more things that make us similar that differentiate us.”

Melody Trimble/CEO St. Francis-Emory Healthcare — “Can we wish COVID away? Here’s my wish. I wish that we take lessons learned in 2020 to make us better.”

Freddie Blackmon/Columbus police chief — “We use those experiences and challenges from 2020 as we move forward into 2021. That we will be able to develop and grow stronger as a law enforcement agency.”

Scott Hill/CEO Piedmont Columbus Regional — “Certainly, the eradication of the disease. I think that is, from a professional perspective and a personal perspective, it’s affected us so much. As a country, some will tell you that we have been torn apart by it. And we have. And some will tell you we have been made stronger by it. And we have.”

Art Smith/Muscogee County Superior Court Judge — “That we return to some level normalcy. Schools can reopen, churches can gather freely, and courts can reopen, allowing for in-person proceedings.”

Judy Thomas/Columbus Councilor — “I really miss seeing people on a regular basis. I want to get that back.”

Isaiah Hugley/Columbus city manager — “We put the coronavirus, the pandemic, the devastation behind us. That we can move forward as a city.”

Dan Amos/President Aflac — “I want to get through with 2020. … And say good riddance. But besides that, to find the cure and get the cure and vaccine out and save as many lives as we can. And get things back to normal would be mine.”