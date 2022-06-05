Phenix City, Ala. (WRBL) — Russell County Deputy Coroner James Blake confirmed one is dead following a three vehicle crash in Phenix City.

The crash occurred late Saturday night on US 80 near Auburn Road. Blake confirms one male driver is deceased and others involved were taken to the hospital.

The identity of this victim is not being released at this time.

WRBL News 3 had a reporter on the scene around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night and will continue to update you as more information becomes available.