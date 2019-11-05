FBI investigating deadly apartment explosion in Atlanta

News
Posted: / Updated:
fire_truck_generic_272614

ATLANTA (AP) – Federal agents are collecting evidence after an explosion killed a man at an apartment building in metro Atlanta.

FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson says in a statement there is no indication the blast Sunday was linked to terrorism.

But he says investigators have determined that some sort of explosion killed one person.

WSB-TV reports that multiple people at a DeKalb County apartment building heard the blast early Sunday.

Adrienne Hall says she saw what she thought was a leftover decoration from Halloween. But her fiance determined it was actually a man’s dismembered body and called 911.

The FBI says the victim hasn’t been identified.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar