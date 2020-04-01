FBI issues a warning about online predators during Covid 19 while kids are home from school

The FBI says since children are working remotely due to school closings as a result of COVID-19, they are more vulnerable to online predators.

The FBI says online predators can appear in several different online platforms like social media sites, gaming websites, and downloadable apps. Kevin Rowson with the FBI says parents should always look over their child’s shoulder to see what they are doing on their phones and laptops.

Rowson says the most important thing children should understand is don’t interact with strangers online.

“They can contact kids who are playing games online. I mean you’re online playing a game you don’t know who you’re playing against. It could be, there could be a predator. So just like when you’re online, when children are online they have to assume that the whole world is watching and that anybody can watch them and communicate with them,” Rowson said.

Rowson says if a child is in contact with an online predator you might be able to tell due their behavior.

If you believe your child or someone you know has been approached by an online predator you can call (706) 596-9603 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.