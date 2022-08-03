COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown.

Brown is wanted for his alleged involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI Agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28, 2022. He is considered armed and dangerous.

On August 1, 2022, a federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, Macon, Georgia, after Brown was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Impeding a Federal Official.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.