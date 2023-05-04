MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — The FBI is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a fugitive woman from Macon, Georgia.

Tiara Ann Thomas (aka “Red”) is wanted by the FBI Macon Resident Agency for violation of pretrial release for the original offenses of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl.

According to the FBI, Thomas, 23, is described as standing at 5’3”, weighing 130 pounds, with dyed red hair and brown eyes. She has a black tattoo on the left side of her neck.

FBI says Thomas was charged with the original offenses in Bibb County between November 2020, and July 2021. She failed to report to her probation officer between July to October 2022, according to the FBI.

Thomas is believed to have moved from her Macon residence in September 2022 and has not been located since.

Anyone with information about Thomas’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 478-745-1271 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 877-682-7463.