Richmond, Kentucky (WRBL) – A Lee County, Alabama teen is safe after being recovered from a 43-year-old man in Kentucky who is facing numerous charges.

In a collaborative effort, the Richmond Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office successfully recovered the teen on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The 43-year-old suspect, Glendon Carpenter of Richmond, was apprehended at a local restaurant where agents say be was found in the company of the kidnapped juvenile.

Authorities received crucial information pointing to the juvenile’s presence in Richmond. The name of the kidnapped juvenile has been withheld to protect their privacy and well-being. However, authorities have confirmed the youth is now safe and receiving appropriate care and support.

Carpenter, the alleged suspect responsible for the kidnapping, was immediately taken into custody following the recovery. Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, Carpenter is facing numerous charges including Kidnapping, Rape 2nd Degree, and Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.

We are awaiting more information from Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

The suspect was transferred to the Madison County Detention Center, where he will remain until further legal proceedings unfold. The authorities are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, and additional charges may be brought forth as new evidence emerges.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and aid in the process of justice. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of remaining vigilant in safeguarding the welfare of young individuals from alleged predators they may encounter online.