FBI, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office help identify Maxton man as accused armed bank robber

News
Posted: / Updated:

Herbert Lynn Lowery of Maxton (Courtesy: Southern Pines Police Department)

SOUTHERN PINES, NC (WBTW) – A Maxton man was arrested following an armed robbery at a bank in Southern Pines, North Carolina on Monday.

The Southern Pines Police Department says Herbert Lynn Lowery, 41, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On Monday before 11:30 a.m. police say officers responded to a First National Bank in Southern Pines for a reported armed robbery.

With help from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, police say Lowery was identified as the suspect in the case.

After his arrest, police say he appeared before a Moore County Magistrate and was booked into the Moore County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond, pending a hearing in Moore County District Court on October 1.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031, or the Southern Pines Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110. Information may be left anonymously. Contact: Captain Charles Campbell (910) 692-2732.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 69°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 100% 72° 69°

Thursday

77° / 68°
Rain
Rain 90% 77° 68°

Friday

82° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 82° 67°

Saturday

74° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 74° 59°

Sunday

75° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 75° 55°

Monday

76° / 55°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 76° 55°

Tuesday

77° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 77° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

4 AM
Rain
70%
72°

71°

5 AM
Light Rain
60%
71°

71°

6 AM
Showers
50%
71°

70°

7 AM
Showers
40%
70°

70°

8 AM
Showers
60%
70°

70°

9 AM
Rain
80%
70°

69°

10 AM
Rain
80%
69°

69°

11 AM
Rain
70%
69°

70°

12 PM
Rain
80%
70°

71°

1 PM
Rain
90%
71°

70°

2 PM
Rain
90%
70°

70°

3 PM
Rain
100%
70°

69°

4 PM
Rain
100%
69°

70°

5 PM
Rain
100%
70°

70°

6 PM
Rain
100%
70°

70°

7 PM
Rain/Wind
90%
70°

70°

8 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
70°

71°

9 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
71°

71°

10 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
71°

71°

11 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
100%
71°

72°

12 AM
Rain
100%
72°

72°

1 AM
Rain
100%
72°

73°

2 AM
Rain
100%
73°

73°

3 AM
Rain
90%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories