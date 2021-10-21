FBI warning about fake unemployment websites, online romance scams

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the FBI, cyber criminals are creating fake unemployment benefit websites to collect your personal and financial information.

The FBI said another major scam is fake online romance scams, where cyber criminals try to trick you into wiring money, usually making contact through dating apps and social media sites.

Experts say never share your bank information, social security number, or passport details with anyone online or to an unknown site.

According to Georgia Attorney General, Chris Carr, many times victims are too embarrassed to come forward. cyber crimes however should be reported immediately.

“But unfortunately, what we’ve seen over the past 15 to 18 months, is often times these scams, these cyber scams, these online scams, are targeting our older population,” said Carr. “It’s not only them, but a lot of it is. And it can have to do with the pandemic. It can have to do with vaccines, or treatments. It can have to do with doctors appointments.”

You can report cyber scams to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.. or to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.