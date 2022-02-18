FDA advising consumers to check Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered infant formulas

FDA is investigating consumer complaints of Cronobacter and Salmonella infections. All of the cases are reported to have consumed powdered infant formula produced from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, MI facility. Products made here can be found across the U.S. https://fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-warns-consumers-not-use-certain-powdered-infant-formula-produced-abbott-nutritions-facility

FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

• the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and

• the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, and

• the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

This investigation has been associated with four illnesses (three for Cronobacter and one for Salmonella) spanning the following states: MN, OH, and TX. All four cases related to these complaints were hospitalized and Cronobacter may have contributed to a death in one case.