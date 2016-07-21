FDA approves implant to treat opioid addiction

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The FDA has approved a new way for people who are addicted to heroin or prescription drugs to receive treatment, without running the risk of overdosing.

An implant called Probuphine will now be available for opioid addicted patients who are in stable condition, recovering from addiction.

Dr. Andrew Mendenhall, an addiction medicine specialist, explained to 22News how it works; “They’re implanted underneath the skin on the inside of the arm, just above the elbow. The medication buprenorphine is released from these rods over the period of 6 months.”

Probuphine will be available at the end of July. Physicians are now working with insurance companies to have the procedure covered for their patients.