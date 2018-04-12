FDA approves light-adaptive contact lenses

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WCMH) – For the first time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved contact lenses that incorporate light-adaptive technology.

According to the FDA, the Acuvue Oasys Contact Lenses with Transitions Light Intelligent Technology will be the first lenses that will automatically darken when exposed to light.

“This contact lens is the first of its kind to incorporate the same technology that is used in eyeglasses that automatically darken in the sun,” said Malvina Eydelman, director of the Division of Ophthalmic, and Ear, Nose and Throat Devices at the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

The FDA says it reviewed scientific evidence including a clinical study of 24 patients that evaluated daytime and nighttime driving performance while wearing the contact lenses.

The results of the study demonstrated there was no evidence of concerns with either driving performance or vision while wearing the lenses, according to the FDA.

The contacts are intended for daily wear for up to 14 days, and patients are warned not to sleep in them, expose them to water or wear them longer than directed by an eye care professional.

The contacts are also not substitutes for UV protective eyewear, according to the FDA.