FDA issues new salt guidelines

(WJW) – The Food and Drug Administration is asking restaurants and food manufacturers to cut salt in their products.

The goal is to reduce Americans’ sodium intake by 12% over the next 2 1/2 years.

The FDA said more than 70% of sodium intake is from sodium added during food preparation and manufacturing.

“Sodium is widely present in the American diet (most commonly, but not exclusively, as a result of eating or drinking foods to which sodium chloride, commonly referred to as “salt,” has been added),” the FDA stated.

Currently, the average intake is 3,400 milligrams a day, and the recommendation is 2,300 mg, which is about a teaspoon. The 12% decrease will not hit that goal but will be closer to about 3,000 mg a day.

Consuming too much salt can raise blood pressure, which can cause heart disease, stroke and kidney disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease and stroke combined kill more Americans each year than any other cause.

The new guidelines aim to decrease diet-related health issues in Americans.