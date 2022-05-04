HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning Wednesday to a Hendersonville business for products containing delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC).

This is the first warning the FDA has issued for products containing delta-8 THC.

Kingdom Harvest, located at 212 South Church Street in Hendersonville received the warning letter.

The FDA said the following items available for purchase on its website are “are unapproved new drugs sold in violation of sections 505(a) and 301(d) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.”

Those items are as followed:

D8 sublingual oil

Delta 8 Disposable Vape Cartridge

Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract

CBD Vape

Blood Sugar Support

CBD Gummies

Stella’s Baby Care Diaper Cream

Pain Relieving CBD Cream

Pain Relieving Cream

CBD & Menthol Pain Freeze Roll-On

Immune Boost Water Soluble Mix

Broad-Spectrum THC Free Organic Honey

CBD Fair-Trade Coffee

CBD Infused Organic Tea

Delta 8 Chewing Gum

Delta 8 Gummies

Delta 8 Peanut Brittle

Delta 8 Syrup

Through further investigation. the FDA determined the following items contain an “unsafe food additive”:

The FDA said the following animal products promoted on Kingdon Harvet’s website and social media are unapproved new animal drugs that are unsafe:

Four other warnings were issued to companies selling products that contained delta- 8 THC. Two companies were in Georgia, one in California and one in Wisconsin. To find more information, click here.