FDR State Park haunts October weekends with the “Nightmare on 190” in Pine Mountain

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga (WRBL)- If you want to give yourself a good Halloween scare without frightening your budget this year, FDR State Park may be your ideal destination.

Georgia’s largest state park is sponsoring its first-ever haunted house the next two weekends to raise money to fund projects for park visitors.

FDR State Park is on Pine Mountain. The haunted house is one half-mile east of Dowdell Knob on Highway 190, just over the Meriwether County line.

Park employees and volunteers worked on the “Nightmare on 190” Haunted House for two months before it opened last weekend.

Those volunteer efforts mean the project did not cost taxpayers. But the organizers have spared no expense when it comes to their talents and creativity.

“Last weekend was our first weekend. We had a really huge success. We saw probably in the neighborhood of 250 people between Friday and Saturday night. And out of those 250 people, there was 36 who couldn’t make it through,” said Marty Spells, assistant manager at FDR State Park.

Admission is five dollars per person. There’s also a five dollar per car parking fee.

The attraction offers a kid-friendly area where children can enjoy themselves without all the scary stuff.

The gates open at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12 & Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19. Participants must be in line by 10:30 in order to be sure they make it inside!