COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Each year on Feb. 18, a whole day is dedicated to the former planet Pluto.

Pluto was once the ninth planet in the solar system, but striped of that title back in 2006. Now classified as a dwarf planet, Pluto was discovered in 1930.

According to NASA, the dwarf planet is in a region of the solar system known as the Kuiper Belt. NASA scientists say Pluto has blue skies, mountains as high as the Rockies, and it snows – but the snow is red. It also has a heart-shaped glacier that’s the size of Texas and Oklahoma.

To honor Pluto, Brainly, the world’s largest online learning platform, compiled their five favorite facts about the dwarf planet.

Fact 1 – Pluto lost its status as a Planet because it shares it orbit around the sun with objects called plutinos.

Fact 2 – Pluto is smaller than the Earth’s moon. It measures one-sixth of the moon’s mass and one-third of its volume.

Fact 3 – Pluto has five moons of its own.

Fact 4 – Pluto has an unusual orbit. Sometimes it is further from the Sun than Neptune, and sometimes it is closer to the Sun than Neptune.

Fact 5 – Pluto may have lost its Planetary status in 2006, but now some scientists are arguing that Pluto should be reinstated as a planet.