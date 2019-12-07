Federal appeals court: Landlords can be held liable for tenant harassment

NEW YORK (AP) – A federal appeals court says landlords can be held liable, in limited circumstances, when a tenant racially harasses another tenant.
In the 2-to-1 decision, a dissenting judge warned that the ruling steers housing law into uncharted territory with consequences for parties, courts, and the housing market.
The decision restores a lawsuit brought against an apartment complex by a black man who was repeatedly subjected to racial slurs by a neighbor in a mostly white community east of New York City.