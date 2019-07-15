Federal raids to round-up undocumented

NEW YORK CITY (CBS)- Federal raids to round-up and deport what the white house calls “undocumented criminals” were threatened to begin yesterday.

President Trump promised a wave of federal raids Sunday, but so far immigration sources tell CBS News they’ve been limited to New York City where federal and customs enforcement agents this weekend were seen knocking on doors.





Acting Director Matthew Albence on Fox News wouldn’t confirm or deny those reports.



“I won’t speak to specifically anything that’s going on on an operational perspective. The overarching concern when we conduct any sort of enforcement operation is the safety and security of both our officers that are conducting the operation as well as the public,” Albence said.



In a statement, ICE said they prioritize “the arrest and removal of unlawfully present aliens who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security.”



But many politicians including presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar questioned the agency’s, and President’s motive



“If you really wanted to go after security risks and there are people who are security risks, why would you alert them and say you are doing this on a Sunday and do this 2 weekends in a row?” Klobuchar asked.



This weekend protesters took to the streets from Chicago to Oakland. While large-scale deportation actions are not uncommon, the weeks-long buildup to this latest round is.



“I feel, like, scared every day. I don’t know what to do, but I know with my community I’m in strength,” said Gerson Quinteros, who is undocumented.



But in Homestead, Florida, Pastor Howard Harden said his parish – predominantly Spanish speaking, was just as packed as it always is.



“I don’t sense a spirit of fear in our people. We are simply trusting in God and our lives are in his hands,” Harden said.



And while immigration advocacy groups say the raid target about 2,000 undocumented migrants, they would that thousands of more people could be taken in as part of what they call “collateral arrest.”

Several police departments, including here in Los Angeles, say they will refuse to assist federal agents in these operations.



