Feeding The Valley awarded $25,000 grant

Feeding The Valley Food Bank in Columbus, Georgia is the beneficiary of a $25,000 grant from the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation. The San Francisco-based foundation announced it is giving $125,000 to food banks in Georgia. Atlanta Community Food Bank was the recipient of $100,000.

The announcement comes on Giving Tuesday, a global effort designed to encourage others to do good. In a statement to WRBL News Three, Frank Sheppard, President & CEO of Feeding the Valley in Columbus aid he’s thankful for the funding.

“We are thankful for this generous donation by Delta Dental to help Feeding the Valley in our efforts to help families fighting food insecurity. At the holidays we always see a spike in demand for food assistance but the pandemic has caused over a 45% increase in families fighting hunger. Gifts like this one from Delta Dental ensure we can meet that increased demand this winter,” said Frank Sheppard, President & CEO, Feeding the Valley.

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation isn’t limiting its donations to Georgia. The Foundation is is giving $2.5 million in funding to food banks across 15 states and Washington, D.C. This is in addition to $11 million in previously awarded grants in response to COVID-19.

“As a result of the pandemic, food insecurity rates and reliance on food banks are skyrocketing like never before,” said Kenzie Ferguson, vice president for foundation and corporate social responsibility for Delta Dental of California and its affiliates. “Fighting food insecurity is not only the right thing to do for our communities during these trying times, but it also aligns with our mission to promote oral health.”

Feeding the Valley Food Bank serves as a centralized source for receiving and distributing donated food, fresh produce and grocery products from national and local retail donors as well as seasonal produce from local providers.