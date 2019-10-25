Feeding the Valley Food Bank receives huge donation from Synovus

Volunteers at Feeding the Valley received a hefty donation, benefiting those in need in time for the holidays.

An 18-wheeler full of food was unexpectedly delivered to the food warehouse.

Synovus team members donated over 5,000 pounds of non-perishable items, which is said to accommodate 4,182 meals for people in the community.

Latter-day Saint Charities in Salt Lake City Utah helped load in the food.

Organizers say the act of kindness serves as a blessing for others in time for the busy holiday season.

“As members of the church are really to ensure we’re providing services and opportunity for people in our community and people who need that extra help,” said Helena Coates, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saint director of Public Affairs.

“They may serve the homeless or might help members of their congregation that are in need of that sort so they really are a gateway to get the food out into the community,” said Frank Sheppard, Feeding the Valley Food Bank President and CEO.

Aside from Columbus, the food has been distributed to surrounding warehouses in Lagrange and Randolph County.

To learn more on how you can volunteer at Feeding the Valley Food Bank you can click here.