FEMA says slow-moving Dorian gave the agency time to prepare

WASHINGTON, DC- FEMA officials in Washington say they develop an action for each storm, based on the size and location of the storm.

“Every storm is different. They’re really unique. You know from expected track,” said Carlos Castillo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

But Dorian has been an extraordinary storm.



“Basically Dorian was laughing at what the forecast track was,”Castillo said.

Castillo says FEMA has certainly had time to prepare.

He says the agency was able to deploy sources, out of harm’s way, in the states that will need them.

Those states include Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

From Washington, Castillo says the focus is on two main things: “One is having the most up to date and accurate information that allows us to make the decisions. The second part is tracking the resources, enough of the right type of resources and in the right locations for what we can expect with the storm.”