Female killed in boating crash along Alabama’s Coosa River

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Another tragedy on an Alabama waterway claims a life.

ALEA Marine Patrol Troopers continue to investigate a fatal boat crash that occurred on the Alabama River near Wetumpka early Saturday morning.

Around midnight, Krista Danielle Elliott, age 32, of Wetumpka, was killed when the boat she was a passenger in struck a tree overhanging the river. She was the only passenger in the boat along with the operator. The operator was uninjured.

ALEA’s Marine Patrol says the crash happened on the Coosa River.

“ALEA Marine Patrol Troopers are on the scene of a boating fatality on the Coosa River in Wetumpka. One boat was involved and resulted in the death of a female passenger, ” said Captain Gary Buchanan.

The boating death comes after a deadly July 4th holiday along Alabama’s lakes. Between 12:01AM July 3rd and 12:00AM July 7th, ALEA Marine Patrol reported 12 boating crashes with 6 fatalities.

