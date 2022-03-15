COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you’re driving on Schatulga Road in Columbus you may see some new additions to the area. The rebranded and expanding Columbus based company FERMWORX has made some noticeable changes to their facility.

The company that produces specialty fermentation which is used in the mining industry, goes into food, nutraceuticals, and eventually pharmaceuticals has installed brand new tanks since announcing their expansion and rebranding in November of 2021.

CEO Jon Getzinger explained the different size tanks are feeder tanks. He says fermenters start as small or smaller than a test tube, but will double in size and eventually feed into the large 20-thousand gallon tanks.

While the growth is visibly impressive Getzinger says this is just the beginning. The company said they’re now working to ensure they have the funding to enshroud the new tanks with the building.

“So we’re not waiting for the funding, what we’re doing in the meantime is we’re already starting the engineering work, the environmental assessment work,” said Getzinger. “Some of that goes to the USDA for their loan process and then obviously from our end, we’re still able to use that as we begin to build out not just the shroud the building itself, but all of the equipment required to make these tanks function properly.”

The company is also putting a huge emphasis on hiring new employees and providing career paths for those looking to get into the field.

“We have hired, we’ll continue to hire some more at the end of this year,” said Getzinger. “And then we’ll have another large chunk of about 20 to 30 percent greater number of employees come 2023.”

The company is working with the USDA and private investors to gain funding.