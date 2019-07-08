Few showers and storms with eyes on the tropics

A few showers and storms through the remainder of this afternoon and evening, but all eyes are on this disturbance currently across central Georgia that has potential for tropical development late this week.

The National Hurricane Center has upped the chance for formation up to 80% over the next five days. If the disturbance becomes named it will be given the name Barry. For us, this disturbance will only help initiate some isolated showers and storms through the short term with the greatest rain fall chances across south Georgia and along the Florida Panhandle.

Temperatures will be right near average through the forecast period. Overnight lows will be 2-3 degrees above average.