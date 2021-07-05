Few showers mainly south of Columbus today; Elsa remains a strong Tropical Storm

Today:

Mixture of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, stray shower possible mainly south of Columbus.

This week:

Get ready for an unsettled week ahead with off and on chances for showers and storms thanks to increased moisture from Tropical Storm Elsa. While the main impacts will stay primarily to our east, the increase of moisture will allow us to have several chances of showers and thunderstorms High temperatures will stay below normal with most of the area in the middle to upper 80s, roughly 5-10 degrees below average.