Fewer people leaving home for Thanksgiving due to COVID-19

(CBS News) – Fewer people are leaving home for Thanksgiving because of coronavirus restrictions and concerns.

AAA expects a 10% drop in travel this Thanksgiving. 95% of Americans who do leave home are expected to travel by car. AAA also projects those who are traveling will drive shorter distances and spend fewer days away.

And there’s good news for drivers. “Right now motorists can find gas for $1.99 or less at 55% of gas stations across the country. Compare that to last year at this time, 1% of gas stations had gas available for $1.99 or less,” Jeanette McGee with AAA.

The national average for a gallon of unleaded is down about 48 cents from this time last year.

AAA predicts gas prices will stay low through the holiday season. “We’ve definitely seen gas prices decrease in the past month, and we expect that trend to continue well into December,” McGee says.

McGee suggests if you are hitting the road, be aware of local and state travel restrictions, including quarantine orders.