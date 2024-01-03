COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The new year brings in new beginnings, but for some, it brings the Winter Blues, formally known as Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD.

According to Albert Eaton, a clinical psychologist for Columbus Piedmont Healthcare, seasonal affective disorder is directly related to the length of sunlight each day. As the days shorten, individuals with SAD have trouble functioning and can experience seasonal depression.

Symptoms of SAD can include dysphoria, tiredness, irritability and lack of appetite. Patients typically find these symptoms occur at about the same period of time each year.

WRBL spoke with Earl Nichols, a therapist at the pastoral institute, who suggested those with SAD resist the inclinations of depression to avoid going down a downward spiral.

“The way you address depression is to begin thinking differently and putting forth the effort to contend with the temptation to just yield to the depression. Do it anyway. So, fight the things that your body’s telling you I don’t feel like doing. Do them anyway,” said Nichols.

Nichols went on to say that activities like water aerobics can elevate your mood by causing your brain to release feel-good chemicals like serotonin and dopamine. If you or a loved one is struggling with seasonal affective disorder, doctors say using sunlight lamps could help by stimulating the production of serotonin for vitamin D.

Doctors also advise individuals with SAD to seek the help of a medical professional if conditions worsen.