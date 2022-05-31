OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The race for Alabama State Senator District 27 will be decided Tuesday in an election that proves every vote counts. Provisional count commences at noon with party executive chairs conducting the count at CSM Adkins Center in Opelika.

Incumbent Tom Whatley and challenger Jay Hovey are nearly neck and neck across the three-county district of Russell, Lee, and Tallapoosa.

Hovey had 8,367 votes or 50.01%. Whatley earned 8,363 votes with 49.99% in the May 24th primary.

That’s a four-vote difference with 65 provisional ballots remaining to be assessed by the Board of Registrars, with Republican ballots given to the Republican Party for them to tally by Tuesday, May 31st.

More than 10,000 votes were cast in Lee County, where Hovey won 62.64% of the vote. More than 1,000 votes came from Russell County, with Whatley taking 81.35% of the vote. Tallapoosa had around 5,000 votes, with Whatley winning 69.48% of the vote.

We have yet to hear from Whatley’s campaign. Hovey shared on social media he is excited to have won such a close race but understands there are still steps to ensure all votes are counted.

“While there may be an election challenge ahead, I certainly believe our elections are above board and appreciate the work done by our officials to ensure that,” wrote Hovey.

News 3 will keep you updated on the count as soon as the numbers are released.