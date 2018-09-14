Finding the Right Life Insurance Can Protect Your Family’s Financial Future

Many Americans make it a point to make sure they have enough health, car and homeowners insurance, but according to one insurance expert, purchasing life insurance isn’t always a priority. That could be a mistake.



Dave Wilken, President of Global Atlantic’s Life Group says, “One study shows if someone passes away, half of households in the U.S. would start having an adverse affect in managing finances within one month’s time.”

Wilken says life insurance is used to provide for your family’s short-term and long-term needs.

Everything from immediate funeral costs and future education needs to day-to-day living expenses.

He says purchasing life insurance is something everyone should consider.

“Everyone needs it because they have loved ones or something they want to do for someone when they pass on so i don’t think it has to be limited to those employed or bringing in income.”



For many, the question isn’t whether they need life insurance but how “much” they need.

“You need five to six times your salary and likely should have more, but we also have calculators to look at down the line that’s needs driven by how much income do you want to replace for your loved ones? How big is your mortgage and other debts you want to pay off? How much will college tuition be?

Wilken says you also need to consider which type works best for your family.

“Term insurance is simple and can provide benefits to your loved ones if you die but other forms of insurance we classify as permanent that can do other things like build a tax advantage cash value inside the policy, or provide other benefits at critical times you need it. Like disability or illness,

like a heart attack or end of life type needs like long-term care. Permanent life insurance is about as much of providing benefits as you’re living as much as providing benefits to your loved ones when you die.”

Providing those benefits to your family doesn’t necessarily come with a high price tag.

Wilken says purchasing life insurance can be surprisingly affordable.



“If you take a 30 year old making $50,000 a year and we use multiples of ten times, and say you need $500,000 of life insurance, that will cost about $35 a month to buy some long-term insurance. So it’s very affordable in the grand scheme of things in the event you would ever benefit from it.”

A good investment for your family’s financial future and your own peace of mind.