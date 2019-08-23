Fine increasing for Alabama’s Move Over law

Montgomery, Ala. – Alabama drivers can expect to pay a heavier fine if the Move Over Law is violated.

The current fine for violating the Move Over law is $25, but it will increase to $100 in September 2019 for first time offenders. Although the Move Over law is not new…State troopers say people are still violating it.

The law requires drivers to move away from emergency vehicles parked alongside the road. Last year, the law was expanded to protect any vehicle with flashing lights.

Alabama Department of Transportation is helping spread awareness about the changes by displaying it on their messaging signs.

