Finishing touches being put on Mercer Med School riverfront campus; Set to open in January

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The newest jewel along the Chattahoochee River is six weeks from opening its doors to first-year medical students and staff.

… And WRBL got exclusive tour of the Mercer University School of Medicine Columbus campus this morning.

It is a state-of-the-art space that will train the next generation of doctors before sending them across Georgia to practice.

The sign along First Avenue tells a story.

The $38.5 million Columbus Mercer Medical School campus is nearing completion.

The finishing touches are being done inside. And … the name plates are next to the office doors.

In just over a month, classes and research will be the order of the day.

Dean Dr. Maurice Solis has the honor of opening a new med school.

“It has been amazing watching this building go up,” Solis said. “Literally, it only took just over a year to make this whole thing a reality. What a beautiful building. What a beautiful site.”

Groundbreaking was on September 3rd of last year.

Classes will start in the new building in early January. That still leaves plenty of time to get ready.

“Everything is going according to plan,” Solis said. “There hasn’t been one single delay, one single hiccup. And we will be ready to start our second semester right after the holidays.”

You can hear work as Solis talks.

Right now, the students and staff or in an old Synovus building on Fifth Avenue.

The new campus makes a statement to the 30 first-year med students and those who will follow them through the doors.

“That Mercer is committed to their education,” Solis said. “But not just their education, but their wellness. This is a beautiful building. They have got study space. They got the game room. They got a lounge. We want to make sure the entire facility is geared toward their education.”

The inside is still a work in progress. Malone’s is handling the interior, and much of the furniture and art will be installed in the coming weeks.