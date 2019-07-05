Fire breaks out at Phenix City business

Phenix City, Ala (WRBL) An early morning fire of an East Alabama business appears to have rendered the building a total loss.

The fire happened this morning at Computer Connections in the 3800 block of Opelika Road in Phenix City, just before getting into Smiths Station.

WRBL’s Crystal Johnston captured these astounding images of that fire this morning.

We’ve put in calls to multiple agencies to see where the investigation stands.

But right now, we do not know the cause of the fire or the circumstances surrounding it.