Fire crews follow new safety procedures amid coronavirus pandemic

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Columbus Fire and EMS is taking extra steps to keep firefighters safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each firefighter has their own supply of masks they are using on every call. Crews are monitoring their temperatures at least 3 times a day making sure they aren’t running a fever.

Trucks and ambulances at the station are deep cleaned regularly reducing the spread of COVID-19.

News 3 spoke with the Batallion Chief who says operations have been stressful the past few weeks, but they will do whatever is necessary to stop the virus.

“Typically on a standard call, it would just be gloves or some sort of respiratory protection, but if we feel like we’re coming in contact with a potential case, we use face shields and N95 masks, gloves as well as full tyvek suit just to protect ourselves from any potential contact,” says Daniel Hord, Battalion Chief.

Hord says there are also additional barriers given in the back of ambulances for the patient and caregiver.