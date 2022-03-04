COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS responded to a large fire at the corner of 16th street and 14th Avenue on Friday morning. Officials have confirmed the fire has claimed the life of one person.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, a body has been found inside the structure. The identity for the individual has not been released.

According to Division Chief John Shull, crews responded to the fire at around 10:20 am on March 4, 2021.

Shull said one firefighter was also injured in the fire. The firefighter suffered thermal burns. At this point, it is not believed the injuries are serious, according to Shull.

A home at that intersection was fully engulfed. It took crews, including a ladder truck shooting water down into the burning home, to bring it under control.

Shull said crews will be on scene for a while due to the extensive nature of the the fire.

When the structure has cooled enough, the officials with the coroner’s office will be allowed on scene to retrieve the victim’s body, according to Shull.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for new details as the become available.