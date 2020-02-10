Fire engulfs 4th Avenue home

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus firefighters battled an early morning house fire.

According to Chief Bryan Watson, officials responded to the scene around 12:30 Monday morning. Watson says this is the second time the home in the 3400 block of 4th Avenue has caught on fire.

Chief Watson says neighbors have reported homeless people frequenting the vacant home. Investigators say neither power nor gas are connected to the house.

At this time, no injuries are reported. Fire officials say it’s too early to determine what started the fire.

