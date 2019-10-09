Fire reported at popular Lake Harding restaurant

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – News 3 can confirm there is a working blaze at a popular restaurant along Lake Harding that appears to have started in the kitchen.

Dock’s Restaurant is on fire according to law enforcement and first responders. The fire started around 5:00 Wednesday afternoon and is still being contained.

Fire officials tell News 3 it appears a grease fire started in the kitchen and got out of control. Employees were able to get everyone out of the building safely.

News 3 will update you as soon as we can on the extent of the damage. The restaurant is still standing, however the extent of the damage inside the building is not known at this time.