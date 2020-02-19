Firefighter killed, one unaccounted for, in Porterville library fire

PORTERVILLE, California (KGPE) – One firefighter has been killed, and another is unaccounted for, after a fire at the Porterville library, according to Tulare County Fire.

The deceased crew-member has not been identified, but officials say they were a member of Porterville Fire Department.

Tuesday’s blaze broke out shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Thurman and Main Street. Crews on the scene quickly called a two-alarm fire. The blaze is just yards away from Porterville Fire Department.

Video sent to YourCentralValley.com by Naji Abdullah shows flames and clouds of black and gray smoke coming from the windows. Officials say the library was built in 1953 and did not have a sprinkler system installed.

The incident remains under investigation.