Firefighters urge parents to check children’s car seats for proper installation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A toddler involved in a Montgomery County car crash died on Wednesday, and WRBL sister station WKRN reporters learned the 2-year-old’s car seat was not installed properly.

This is the second time in a week a young child has died from this mistake in Middle Tennessee.

“We see bad things on a regular basis, but something like this can be avoidable,” says Murfreesboro firefighter Dustin Liddell.

For firefighters at Station 7 in Murfreesboro, educating parents about safety is key to saving young lives, especially when it comes to installing child car safety seats.

“For a kid who doesn’t have a choice to wear a safety belt it is very, very important,” says Liddell.

An improper install can be fatal, and many parents don’t know that their car seats could be installed wrong.

“Sometimes we will find some that are installed properly, but the majority of the time we come across where the actual seat is a little too loose, the child may have grown a little bit and some of the straps may need to be adjusted,” says firefighter Jeremy Spivey. “There are certain situations that if they (child car seats) were installed properly the outcome would be a little different.”

The good news is many fire stations can help you install your car seats.

“That’s why these inspection stations are here, you can come by at any time and set up an appointment for us to show you and install,” says Liddell.

A quick stop to check things out can keep your kids safe.

“It is your responsibility to make sure that they have a seat that fits properly,” says Liddell.Click here for more information on Murfreesboro’s website.