Firefighters working to control three house fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire Chief John Shull has confirmed to News 3 that three houses are on fire in Columbus. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Firefighters are currently working to fight the three structure fire. Shull said the call came in around 3:05 a.m.

The section of 2nd Avenue near 35th Street in Columbus is blocked off by Columbus Fire and EMS and Columbus Police Department. Three fire engines, a ladder and a squad truck are on scene.

