Firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing 3 Americans

SYDNEY (AP) – Three American crew members have died when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in southeastern Australia.
The New South Wales premier confirmed the crash deaths in the state’s Snowy Monaro region as Australia attempts to deal with an unprecedented fire season that has left a large swath of destruction.
The three were part of a crew on a California-based tanker, the governor of that state said in a statement on Thursday.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom did not identify the crew members but called them heroes.