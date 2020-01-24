Firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing 3 Americans

In this Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 photo provided by State Government of Victoria, a helicopter tackles a wildfire in East Gippsland, Victoria state, Australia. Wildfires burning across Australia’s two most-populous states trapped residents of a seaside town in apocalyptic conditions Tuesday, Dec. 31, and were feared to have destroyed many properties and caused fatalities. (State Government of Victoria via AP)

SYDNEY (AP) – Three American crew members have died when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in southeastern Australia.

A C-130 Hercules dumps water to fight fires in the Amazon rainforest (Brazil Ministry of Defense, via AP)

The New South Wales premier confirmed the crash deaths in the state’s Snowy Monaro region as Australia attempts to deal with an unprecedented fire season that has left a large swath of destruction.

The three were part of a crew on a California-based tanker, the governor of that state said in a statement on Thursday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom did not identify the crew members but called them heroes.