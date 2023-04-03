A law firm representing Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon has delivered a counter severance proposal to Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

The counter proposal comes following an initial offer made by the city, which WRBL reported details of back on March 24th.

WRBL received details of the counter offer today through Georgia Open Records Request. Blackmon is being represented by Atlanta based law firm Buckley Bala Wilson Mew LLP.

The counter proposal claims racial discrimination against Blackmon by the city.

Highlights of the counter severance proposal are detailed below.

$646,053.20 representing five years of Chief Blackmon’s base salary through age 62, when he intended to retire;

representing five years of Chief Blackmon’s base salary through age 62, when he intended to retire; $200,000, representing compensatory damages under Title VII, Section 1981 and the Equal Protection Clause;

representing compensatory damages under Title VII, Section 1981 and the Equal Protection Clause; A continuation of Chief Blackmon’s health insurance benefits through May 31, 2030;

A separate payment for all vacation/overtime pay accrued as of the date of Chief Blackmon’s separation of employment;

Eligibility to participate in the Columbus Consolidated Government Pension plan;

Eligibility and full vestment in the City’s Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP) as ifhe had retired on or about October 31, 2027, at age 62; and

Attorney’s fees of $15,000.

You can view the entire counter severance proposal below.