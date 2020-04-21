First Alert Forecast: Focused on our next WEATHER ALERT DAY this Thursday morning

MODEL DISPARITY NIGHTMARE

Going to look at this practically and NOT let the models tell us but only guide my First Alert Weather Team/All subject to change.

Short Term Forecast: Looking good and stable through Wednesday but late increasing clouds do hint at what’s shaping-up across the Plains. Readings mid to upper 70s.

All hazards below for WX Alert and Aware:

Damaging wind

Local Flash Flooding

Isolated Tornadoes

*I’m going to refrain from adding SPC confusion whether it’s 3 out of 5 etc. It is what it is and it confuses the general public.

WEATHER ALERT(More confident in timing) Thursday 5AM-NOON (First Round)-Late PM all in question with Frontal storms:

The early round of storms are all generating upstream in a very fast moving upper air flow…These will come as an MCS first for Thursday morning and then a trailing front with the upper level portion of the storm, which may generate more storms.

*GFS is soft on this The NAM is similar with HRRR but only a disparity between timing. No EURO in this equation. RPM timing I like but not good on PM activity in question. C’mon GRAF model!

WEATHER AWARE(Timing is still fluid) Friday-Saturday Late PM-Overnight Saturday AM:

This storm complex too has the same speed and is generated all upstream and presents the same hazards and can time out late Friday through the overnight Saturday. Saturday afternoon may end up quite nice and Sunday looks good through Tuesday of the following week. The 29th and May 1st another storm system but becoming less intense as the April storms. This is typical as we transition towards late Spring.